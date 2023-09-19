Hundreds of residents remain displaced after high-rise apartment fire

The Nashville Fire Department said residents around 350 units were displaced in the fire on Saturday at 505 Nashville on Church Street.
Residents may have to wait a few days before they are let back into their homes, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
By Jordan James
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents at a downtown Nashville apartment complex are trying to figure out their next steps after a fire broke out at 505 Nashville on Church Street on Sunday forced them to evacuate the building.

Initially, the fire was contained to one unit then sprinkler system went off causing several units to flood, including the electrical room, which then caused another fire, prompting officials to cut power to building, forcing residents to evacuate.

Eventually, those living on the top 15 floors were allowed to return home. However, that wasn’t the case for residents on floors 3-29. The Nashville Fire Department said around 350 units were affected.

On Monday restorations crews were seen coming in and out the building as residents came to collect their belongings.

“I was hoping to return home today but not gonna happen, so I think we have to stay another night,” resident Ashley Robnett said. “The only part about that it’s gets kind of pricey but I think they’re gonna accommodate us.”

Despite the damage caused from the fire, there were no report of any injuries. A spokesperson from the Red Cross told WSMV4 it can’t start providing resources until apartment management contacts them. It’s unclear when that will happen.

Ruth Cante is a safety consultant and is not affiliated with the apartments. She believes the fire could have been prevented when you consider official say it started as a result of item being left on the stove.

“Most fires in a household start in the kitchen so things that we need to raise awareness is ensuring that you do not leave open flames or leave your stove turned on and leave it unattended,” Cante said.

WSMV4 reached out to 505 Nashville for comment but have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Crews contain fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man dies from complications weeks after being shot in Nashville
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Former Mt. Juliet police officer charged in TBI misconduct case
The Metro Nashville Health Department says violence has become a public health threat.
Town hall on violence as public health threat on Monday
The woman said the experience shot chills through her body.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville