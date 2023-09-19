Former Mt. Juliet police officer charged in TBI misconduct case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation led by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the arrest of a former Mt. Juliet police officer.

TBI said Franklin Deriggi, 51, was charged after they discovered his misuse of criminal justice data for unauthorized purposes. Investigations into Deriggi began this summer, and he was fired from his officer position in August.

Deriggi was indicted on Sept. 8 and charged with 16 counts of official misconduct, according to TBI. He was taken into custody on a $3,500 bond.

