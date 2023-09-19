First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week, but mostly dry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Mostly dry week with temperatures rising just above the average starting tomorrow.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Warm and pleasant weather continues on this Tuesday. (WSMV)

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight, will also be pleasant as temperatures tumble through the 70s, into the 50s and low 60s by morning.

After a little morning fog, tomorrow looks like another nice day. More clouds are expected in the afternoon, with the high in the mid-80s.

POSSIBLE SHOWER THURSDAY:

Late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, a sprinkle or shower will be possible. Nashville’s rain chance will be quite low though -- 20%.

The high both days will be in the mid-80s.

TGIF!

Brighter weather will then take over on Friday as the temperature climbs all the way to 86 degrees in Nashville.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s, like on Friday.

A few more clouds are likely late Sunday with the high in the mid-80s, again. A late day shower or storm may move in, but a better rain chance will develop on Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers and thundershowers will return to the Mid State on Monday. The high will be in the upper 70s.

Showers will linger for some into early Tuesday. The high rises to 80.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.