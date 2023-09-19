First Alert Forecast: Warm, mainly dry week continues

There’s only the slightest chance for a stray shower on Thursday over western parts of the Mid State.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will climb above average starting on Wednesday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and beautiful. Temperatures will remain below average, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Warm and pleasant weather continues on this Tuesday.
Warm and pleasant weather continues on this Tuesday.(WSMV)

Tonight will also be pleasant as temperatures tumble through the 70s, into the 50s and low 60s by morning.

After a little morning fog, Wednesday looks like another nice day. More clouds are expected in the afternoon, however.

Late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, a sprinkle or shower will be possible. Nashville’s rain chance will be quite low though -- 20%.

Brighter weather will then take over on Friday as the temperature climbs all the way to 86 degrees in Nashville.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s, like on Friday.

A few more clouds are likely late Sunday. A late day shower or storm may move in, but a better rain chance will develop on Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers and thundershowers will return to the Mid State on Monday.

Showers will linger for some into early Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment a woman was held at gunpoint before having her...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies

Latest News

WSMV forecast
Tuesday morning First Alert forecast
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool mornings, warm afternoons
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful week across the Mid State
WSMV forecast
Monday afternoon First Alert forecast