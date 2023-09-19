First Alert Forecast: Warm, mainly dry week continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will climb above average starting on Wednesday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and beautiful. Temperatures will remain below average, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Warm and pleasant weather continues on this Tuesday. (WSMV)

Tonight will also be pleasant as temperatures tumble through the 70s, into the 50s and low 60s by morning.

After a little morning fog, Wednesday looks like another nice day. More clouds are expected in the afternoon, however.

Late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, a sprinkle or shower will be possible. Nashville’s rain chance will be quite low though -- 20%.

Brighter weather will then take over on Friday as the temperature climbs all the way to 86 degrees in Nashville.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s, like on Friday.

A few more clouds are likely late Sunday. A late day shower or storm may move in, but a better rain chance will develop on Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers and thundershowers will return to the Mid State on Monday.

Showers will linger for some into early Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.