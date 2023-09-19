First Alert Forecast: Cool mornings, warm afternoons

Low humidity all week.
WSMV forecast
WSMV forecast
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the Mid State until 8 AM this morning.

Visibility could be reduced to less than a mile in some areas through the morning commute. Give yourself a little extra time before you head out the door and take it slow on the roads if you encounter any fog.

Once we burn off the fog, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around the rest of today with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Some fog will develop again overnight with lows in the mid-50s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer, with a few more clouds, and highs in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will be staying in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected on both days.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is looking nice with temperatures also in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon. While I still cannot totally rule out a shower, most of us look to stay dry.

Much of Sunday is also looking dry but with more cloud cover through the afternoon. Late Sunday and Sunday night a shower or thunderstorm will try and sneak into parts of the Mid State with any shower that could also linger into early Monday.

