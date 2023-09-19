Fentanyl, gun with extended magazines, thousands in cash seized in Hopkinsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers seized more than a pound of fentanyl, a gun with several extended magazines and several thousand dollars of cash in Hopkinsville this week.

Hopkinsville Police said the seizure was the result of a drug trafficking investigation involving a home on Younglove Street.

Officers were able to seize the drugs, gun, ammo and cash during the execution of a search warrant.

Police added that several arrests are pending in this investigation.

