Fentanyl, gun with extended magazines, thousands in cash seized in Hopkinsville

Police said that several arrests are pending in this investigation.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers seized more than a pound of fentanyl, a gun with several extended magazines and several thousand dollars of cash in Hopkinsville this week.

Hopkinsville Police said the seizure was the result of a drug trafficking investigation involving a home on Younglove Street.

Officers were able to seize the drugs, gun, ammo and cash during the execution of a search warrant.

Police added that several arrests are pending in this investigation.

The Special Investigation Unit conducted a drug trafficking investigation involving a residence on Younglove Street....

Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

