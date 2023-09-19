Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges Belk failed to inspect the restrooms and failed to properly hire contractors to inspect and clean them. (WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The family of a woman found dead in the restroom of a Belk store in South Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the department store.

WIS reported 63-year-old Bessie Durham was found dead inside a public restroom at a Belk store location in Columbia on Sept. 22, 2022.

Surveillance footage showed Durham entering the facilities on the morning of Sept. 15, 2022, but she was not seen exiting.

Officials say Durham, who worked as a custodian, was found four days later by a co-worker.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results and revealed Durham died of natural causes.

On Tuesday, Durham’s family announced they filed a lawsuit against Belk, Inc.

In a news release announcing the lawsuit, the family said: “We could smell her body inside the casket at the funeral.”

The lawsuit alleges Belk failed to inspect the restrooms and failed to properly hire contractors to inspect and clean them and then failed to supervise the contractors to ensure the cleaning and inspections were done properly.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation that should never have happened,” said Chris Hart, the lead attorney on the case. “Our client’s loved one was a loyal and dedicated worker, and Belk’s gross negligence has etched the most indelible horror on the family.”

In the lawsuit, the family seeks damages.

“We hope that this lawsuit serves as a wake-up call to Belk and other corporations, that they have a moral and legal obligation to treat workers and their families with dignity and respect,” Hart said.

“We were not able to properly bury our loved one because Belk was too busy making money. We want to see changes made so that no other family has to suffer like we have,” said the family in the release.

No trial date has been set.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Latest News

FILE - JoAnne Epps, Temple University Law School Dean, attends the premiere screening of WE...
Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage
One driver was air-lifted from the scene with serious injuries.
THP investigates crash involving semi-truck
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh’s killing
Hopkinsville Police said the seizure was the result of a drug trafficking investigation...
Hopkinsville police seize fentanyl, gun and cash
Police said 26-year-old Devin Edwin is wanted for the two shootings in the city on March 15.
Man wanted in connection to drive-by shooting in Mt. Pleasant