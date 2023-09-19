Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro boy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a one-year-old boy from Murfreesboro.

Hudson Ingram was last seen on Sept. 18, according to the TBI. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and gray jeans.

Ingram has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-893-1311 or contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

