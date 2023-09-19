Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing Murfreesboro boy

The one-year-old was reported missing and found safe later the same day, according to TBI.
The one-year-old was last seen on Sept. 18, according to TBI.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a one-year-old boy from Murfreesboro.

TBI said Hudson Ingram was reported missing on Sept. 19 and was found safely later the same day. He had last been seen Sept. 18 wearing a red and black plaid shirt and gray jeans.

TBI said Ingram was found safe in Murfreesboro.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
A construction worker reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday and...
Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Deadly crash scene
Metro police make grim discovery inside crashed truck

Latest News

Middle Tennessean can’t touch hefty tax refund after Green Dot bank blocks her account
Middle Tennessean can’t touch hefty tax refund after Green Dot bank blocks her account
Fruit stand vendor attack
Man charged after vandalizing Nashville food vendor’s stand
A man is charged with destroying food vendor’s stand, a man found dead in a truck died from...
Tuesday evening news update
WSMV
Making Sense of an Autism Diagnosis: Insights and Next Steps