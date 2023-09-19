Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing Murfreesboro boy
The one-year-old was reported missing and found safe later the same day, according to TBI.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a one-year-old boy from Murfreesboro.
TBI said Hudson Ingram was reported missing on Sept. 19 and was found safely later the same day. He had last been seen Sept. 18 wearing a red and black plaid shirt and gray jeans.
TBI said Ingram was found safe in Murfreesboro.
