Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies

First responders recovered the worker’s body in the Cumberland River.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a construction worker jumped...
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a construction worker jumped into the Cumberland River to cool off on Monday afternoon.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a construction worker who apparently jumped into the Cumberland River on Monday afternoon to cool off was recovered, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said the worker was working at a home construction site on Misty Lake Drive when he got hot and jumped into the nearby river. The worker never returned.

First responders were called to the scene after 2 p.m. The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency began searching and were able to recover the body. The worker’s name has not been released.

