Construction worker jumps into river to cool off, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a construction worker who apparently jumped into the Cumberland River on Monday afternoon to cool off was recovered, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said the worker was working at a home construction site on Misty Lake Drive when he got hot and jumped into the nearby river. The worker never returned.

First responders were called to the scene after 2 p.m. The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency began searching and were able to recover the body. The worker’s name has not been released.

