Attempted murder suspect in custody, man hospitalized after stabbing in Lewisburg

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, according to police.
Police lights (Generic)
Police lights (Generic)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in Lewisburg on Tuesday morning, according to the Lewisburg Police Department.

Police said officers arrived at the 440 block of 3rd Avenue to reports of a stabbing. They said they found a 47-year-old man on the front porch covered in blood.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he is having surgery. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, according to police.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to issue a warrant on 32-year-old Marcellus Ross for attempted criminal homicide. Ross was taken into custody at a home in Giles County, LPD said. He will be transported back to the Marshall County Jail and a court appearance will be forthcoming.

