1-year-old missing from Nashville, Endangered Child Alert issued
The baby could be enroute to Alabama with his mother’s ex-boyfriend, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy missing from Nashville.
Liam Ismael Diego Quib may be with his mother’s ex-boyfriend, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI said they could be headed to Alabama.
Quib was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and blue pants.
Call 1-800-TBI-Find if you see him.
