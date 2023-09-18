Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll

Vols fall 12 spots after loss to Florida
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest AP poll was released on Sunday, and the Volunteers have fallen significantly after their 29-16, loss to Florida.

The previous No. 9 Vols fell 12 spots to being ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll.

Florida is now ranked No. 25 after defeating Tennessee. Alabama fell three spots to No. 13 after struggling to beat South Florida. This is the first time Alabama has been out of the top 10 since 2015. Georgia remains at the No. 1 spot.

To see the entire AP poll, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Crews contain fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

Search underway for murder suspect’s car after man shot to death in North Nashville
Search underway for murder suspect’s car after man shot to death in North Nashville
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County