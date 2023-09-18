VIDEO: Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville

The woman said the experience shot chills through her body.
Surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment a woman was held at gunpoint before having her car stolen.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Sharon Danquah
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A carjacking incident was caught on camera, capturing the terrifying moment a woman was approached by two men and held at gunpoint before being left stranded without her vehicle.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Paige Orrick said she was leaving the Vape USA store on Nolensville Pike in Nashville. In the surveillance video, she can be seen entering the driver seat of her vehicle when a man suddenly approaches the open door.

“It was like a fever dream,” Orrick said “It still doesn’t feel real.”

Orrick said she was leaving to pick up her husband’s co-worker, but as she entered her vehicle and began closing the door, she felt a hand and saw a gun.

She said chills shot through her body.

In the video, the armed man struggles with Orrick for a moment before another man enters the vehicle’s passenger side. The three are seen interacting before Orrick eventually exits her car, and the two men drive off in the vehicle.

Orrick said the first man asked her to leave everything, including her phone and wallet.

“I did what I was told to avoid being shot,” Orrick said. “I kept thinking, like, who did I make mad to do this? It still doesn’t feel real.”

Orrick said she went back inside the vape shop to call police and track her phone. She described one of the suspects as an “African American man with a mask on and dark clothes.”

“It can happen anywhere,” Orrick said. “Just be mindful about your surroundings, because somebody could be watching, at night or in broad daylight.”

Police said Orrick’s vehicle is a 2014 Nissan Rogue with TN tag number 32RH77.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Crews contain fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

Growing memorial honors dog shot, killed at Nashville park
La Quinta Inn (FILE)
Georgia friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Nashville man suffers hearing loss after fireworks thrown at him on walk
Nashville man suffers hearing loss after fireworks thrown at him on walk
The fire left the outside of the building charred early Monday morning.
CVS catches fire in Madison