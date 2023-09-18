VIDEO: Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A carjacking incident was caught on camera, capturing the terrifying moment a woman was approached by two men and held at gunpoint before being left stranded without her vehicle.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Paige Orrick said she was leaving the Vape USA store on Nolensville Pike in Nashville. In the surveillance video, she can be seen entering the driver seat of her vehicle when a man suddenly approaches the open door.

“It was like a fever dream,” Orrick said “It still doesn’t feel real.”

Orrick said she was leaving to pick up her husband’s co-worker, but as she entered her vehicle and began closing the door, she felt a hand and saw a gun.

She said chills shot through her body.

In the video, the armed man struggles with Orrick for a moment before another man enters the vehicle’s passenger side. The three are seen interacting before Orrick eventually exits her car, and the two men drive off in the vehicle.

Orrick said the first man asked her to leave everything, including her phone and wallet.

“I did what I was told to avoid being shot,” Orrick said. “I kept thinking, like, who did I make mad to do this? It still doesn’t feel real.”

Orrick said she went back inside the vape shop to call police and track her phone. She described one of the suspects as an “African American man with a mask on and dark clothes.”

“It can happen anywhere,” Orrick said. “Just be mindful about your surroundings, because somebody could be watching, at night or in broad daylight.”

Police said Orrick’s vehicle is a 2014 Nissan Rogue with TN tag number 32RH77.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.