VIDEO: Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A carjacking incident was caught on camera, capturing the terrifying moment a woman was approached by two men and held at gunpoint before being left stranded without her vehicle.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a woman was leaving the Vape USA store on Nolensville Pike in Nashville. In the surveillance video, the woman is seen entering the driver seat of her vehicle when a man approaches the open door.

The man held the woman at gunpoint with a pistol, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

In the video, the man struggles with the woman for a moment before another man is seen getting in on the passenger side of the vehicle. The three are seen interacting before the woman eventually exits her car, and the two men drive off in the vehicle.

Police said the victim’s stolen vehicle was a 2014 Nissan Rogue with TN tag number 32RH77.

Anyone with information should contact police.

