Thousands celebrate Fiestas Patrias at Plaza Mariachi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 20,000 people went to Plaza Mariachi in East Nashville to celebrate Mexican Independence and Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I came here because I just want to feel at home right now,” said Jissel Perez a festival visitor.

Justin Douangboutha said his girlfriend, Perez, moved to Nashville a year ago from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. He said she’s excited to come to this because she misses stuff from home and events like this give her little memories of it.

“We expect maybe up to 20,000 people throughout the day to come through and enjoy inside and outside in representation of all the Latin American countries that are celebrating independence, but first and for most Mexican Independence,” said the owner of Plaza Mariachi, Diane Janbakhsh.

From food, to music, to dancing and language, Janbakhsh said this festival is aimed at bringing how many Hispanic and international community members are in the Middle Tennessee area.

“I appreciate that we have a lot of opportunities here,” Perez said.

“This is my first time coming to a big Hispanic event like this and it’s cool to learn more about the culture and food,” Douangboutha said. “Hispanic people are just so awesome; it makes me feel like I’m at home even this I’m not even Hispanic because I feel so welcome to be here.”

The festival went on until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

