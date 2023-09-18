Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms

The player was cited for simple possession
The player was cited for simple possession
The player was cited for simple possession(UT Athletics)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player was cited two days before the Florida game, according to the University of Tennessee Police Department’s crime log.

Gerald Mincey was cited on Cumberland Ave. for simple possession on Thursday, according to the log.

Associate Athletics Director of Strategic Communications Bill Martin confirmed with WVLT News that Mincey was cited.

Mincey was still listed on the roster for the Florida game just two days after, according to Martin.

Head coach Josh Heupel was asked about why Mincey didn’t play during a post-game press conference Saturday night.

“Mincey, we just made a decision to go with JJ (Crawford) tonight,” Heupel said.

Mincey played for Florida for two years before transferring to Tennessee. He also played in 22 games, he started in seven of those games. All of those while wearing Tennessee orange.

WVLT News reached out to the university to see if Mincey will face any repercussions.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Crews contain fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

Crews rescued a kitten who became trapped behind a vehicle's glove compartment.
Crews rescue kitten trapped behind car glove compartment
Search underway for murder suspect’s car after man shot to death in North Nashville
Search underway for murder suspect’s car after man shot to death in North Nashville
Alyssa Bowden was last seen Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game