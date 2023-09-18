Students to return to Old Center Elementary after natural gas issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Old Center Elementary School students are set to return to their original campus after being relocated due to natural gas discovery.

Last Tuesday, a contractor opened a methane gas pocket on campus, forcing students to evacuate and attend educational activities at Goodlettsville Elementary.

School officials report students can now return after the Nashville Fire Department determined it is safe for them to do so following testing throughout the weekend.

“There is no longer methane gas being released from the geothermal well,” a Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson said.

Students and staff will return to Old Center Elementary School on Tuesday, Sep. 19.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of the students, staff, and families at both Old Center and Goodlettsville Elementary while this situation was resolved,” MNPS said.

