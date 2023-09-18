Search underway for murder suspect’s car after man shot to death in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a possible murder suspect’s vehicle that was seen leaving the area of Friday night’s fatal shooting on Moonlight Drive.

Police said a four-door silver Infiniti sedan with driver’s side rear-end damage was seen leaving the area after 22-year-old Kyle Martin Jr. was shot several times.

The vehicle was seen traveling on Brick Church Pike at Chesapeake Driver just before 6 p.m., then a few minutes later at Moorewood Drive. Police said Martin was found inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

“Anyone with information on the Infiniti or person(s) involved in the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases,” MNPD said.

