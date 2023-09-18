Nashville SC hosting ‘Pup Cup’ adoptable puppy match at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After hosting the G.O.A.T. (Lionel Messi) in the Leagues Cup Final, Nashville SC is now hosting some dogs to kick off adoption weekend.

Music City’s MLS club is hosting the inaugural Pup Cup at the GEODIS Park North Plaza on Sep. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

It will be a free event that will feature a blue vs. gold adoptable puppy match on the plaza. Here’s what you can expect at the Pup Cup:

Adoptable puppy soccer match

Adoptable dogs

Nashville SC player appearances

and more!

“We’re partnering with Mars Petcare and the Pedigree brand to kick off their 15th Annual Adoption Weekend on the right foot! Join us in the North Plaza at GEODIS Park for the inaugural Pup Cup on September 27 from 6 – 8 p.m.,” Nashville SC said.

