Nashville man suffers hearing loss after fireworks thrown at him on walk

By Marissa Sulek
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man said he’s thinking about pressing charges after claiming people inside a car threw a firework at him, his fiancé and their dog.

He says the noise was so loud that his right ear lost some of its hearing.

The incident happened at the intersection of Autumn Crossing Way and Scarlett Ridge Drive.

“They lit and threw a mortar firework, and by the time we realized what it was, we only had about two seconds to run away, and it exploded,” the victim said.

The man was physically impacted by the loud noise and currently wears a plug in his right ear. He said everything is muffled, making it hard to do his job that requires taking calls.

Since this happened, he’s been doing his own investigation – posting to social media – to try and figure out who drove off in a loud white BMW.

“It draws attention,” he said. “So, people are just looking around.”

He said with help from neighbors, he found out who was inside but doesn’t know if he wants to press charges.

“I think they got lucky with who they ended up encountering,” he said. “Because I come from a similar background, I didn’t grow up in a great environment.”

While he doesn’t know what the future holds, he does know what happened at the intersection scarred him mentally and physically.

“I understand they are young adults making stupid decisions,” he said. “But this was really really dumb.”

The victim said he’s contacted the Metro Nashville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. He said others around the area have contacted him claiming they’ve been hit too.

