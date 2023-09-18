Man’s body found in crashed car down embankment in Orlinda, TN

The discovery forced THP to close Highway 49 for several hours on Sunday.
Early indications point to the man having a medical emergency and driving off the roadway and down the embankment.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s death in Orlinda over the weekend.

According to Smokey Barn News, a crashed car off Highway 49 was called in at 2:20 p.m. in Orlinda and emergency personnel arrived to find the body of a man in his 60s inside the car. The car was found with minimal damage down an embankment off the highway, just past Milldale Chapel and Moore Lumber Co., about 1200 feet from Henry Road.

Early indications point to the man having a medical emergency and driving off the roadway and down the embankment, out of sight of passing cars, Smokey Barn News reports. His body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.

Deputies with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office closed the highway for several hours while crews pulled the car back onto the street and transport was arranged for the body.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

