Lebanon man solicits kidney donation using I-40 billboard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Drivers headed west down Interstate 40 might notice a billboard for more than its highlighter color scheme.

“Harold Scott needs a kidney!” the bright pink and blue billboard near the Briley Parkway exit says.

Scott, 61, of Lebanon, has been battling kidney disease for over a decade. As the disease progressed, Scott’s doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said it was time for a transplant. So, Scott thought what better way to get the word out there than the busy I-40 corridor in Nashville?

“I reached out to Lamar Advertising and told them I was wanting to put up a billboard,” Scott said. “I knew the cost would be out of my budget, and they ended up donating it for four weeks.”

Scott, who has dialysis seven days a week, said he’s hopeful someone will see the billboard and feel compelled to help him.

“Giving up a kidney – that would be hard to do, even if it was someone that you loved because you’re giving up a kidney,” he said. “Anybody that can do that would be a very special person. I would certainly appreciate anyone being compelled to give me a kidney and help give me back a somewhat normal life. I never expected to be in this position, but here I am.”

The sooner Scott gets a kidney, the better, according to his doctors, but he should be able to live his life with dialysis, barring any other health issues, for now. However, he said he’s seeking normalcy, something he hasn’t been able to experience in quite some time.

“(Kidney disease) is life threatening,” he said. “You can do dialysis, but I’ve talked to some people who have been waiting for ten years. I’d much rather get the kidney and get it transplanted and move on. I hope someone will see it and feel compelled to share a spare.”

If you’re interested in helping Scott, contact Vanderbilt transplant clinic coordinator Heather Kenser at 615-939-0695.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.