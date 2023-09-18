Lebanon man solicits kidney donation using I-40 billboard

“I hope someone will see it and feel compelled to share a spare.”
Harold Scott, 61, needs a kidney transplant. He's asking for one using a billboard donated by...
Harold Scott, 61, needs a kidney transplant. He's asking for one using a billboard donated by Lamar Advertising.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Drivers headed west down Interstate 40 might notice a billboard for more than its highlighter color scheme.

“Harold Scott needs a kidney!” the bright pink and blue billboard near the Briley Parkway exit says.

Scott, 61, of Lebanon, has been battling kidney disease for over a decade. As the disease progressed, Scott’s doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said it was time for a transplant. So, Scott thought what better way to get the word out there than the busy I-40 corridor in Nashville?

“I reached out to Lamar Advertising and told them I was wanting to put up a billboard,” Scott said. “I knew the cost would be out of my budget, and they ended up donating it for four weeks.”

Scott, who has dialysis seven days a week, said he’s hopeful someone will see the billboard and feel compelled to help him.

“Giving up a kidney – that would be hard to do, even if it was someone that you loved because you’re giving up a kidney,” he said. “Anybody that can do that would be a very special person. I would certainly appreciate anyone being compelled to give me a kidney and help give me back a somewhat normal life. I never expected to be in this position, but here I am.”

The sooner Scott gets a kidney, the better, according to his doctors, but he should be able to live his life with dialysis, barring any other health issues, for now. However, he said he’s seeking normalcy, something he hasn’t been able to experience in quite some time.

“(Kidney disease) is life threatening,” he said. “You can do dialysis, but I’ve talked to some people who have been waiting for ten years. I’d much rather get the kidney and get it transplanted and move on. I hope someone will see it and feel compelled to share a spare.”

If you’re interested in helping Scott, contact Vanderbilt transplant clinic coordinator Heather Kenser at 615-939-0695.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Crews contain fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

The fire left the outside of the building charred early Monday morning.
CVS catches fire in Madison
Students have been relocated due to a contractor drilling into a natural methane gas pocket...
Students to return to Old Center Elementary after natural gas issue
Minor High School band director
Lawyer responds following arrest of Minor High School band director, new video of incident released
Surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment a woman was held at gunpoint before having her...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside of vape shop in Nashville, police say