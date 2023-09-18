First Alert Weather: Mostly dry and pleasant week

Some showers return for the weekend
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nice fall weather expected this week. Expect cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.

Very little chance of rain until the weekend.

THROUGH MORNING:

Nice evening with a clear sky and temperatures in the 70s. By morning the lows will drop to the 50s.

Lows will be in the 50s and 60s each night this week.
NICE TUESDAY TO WENDESDAY:

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer in the low-80s with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon.

Wednesday, temperatures rise into the mid-80s. More sunshine is expected along with dry conditions.

WARMER END OF THE WEEK:

Thursday and Friday will be similar with highs in the mid 80s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds each day.

WEEKEND SHOWERS:

This weekend, our next round of showers enters the forecast. As of now, there is an isolated shower chance on Saturday. A slightly better chance of rain and a few storms is expected on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday there will be a few lingering showers with the high in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

