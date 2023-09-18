First Alert Forecast: Foggy morning, nice afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Patchy, but dense, fog will develop in parts of the Mid State this morning and may cause some slowing during your morning commute.

Fog-prone locations, especially around bodies of water, could see quick changes in visibility this morning and visibility could drop to less than a mile at times.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

5 Day Temps (WSMV)

THE FOG SHOULD BURN OFF AFTER 8 AM THIS MORNING

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our afternoon with temperatures pushing near 80 again in the afternoon.

Another cool one tonight with lows in the mid-50s by tomorrow morning.

We’re warming up on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s with just a few afternoon clouds.

Wednesday we’re in the mid-80s and keeping the sunshine around.

Thursday and Friday will be much of the same with highs in the 80s and good sunshine each afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll watch for our next round of showers to try and work their way into the Mid State. As of now, we’re not expecting more than an isolated shower both Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend is looking dry with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.