First Alert Forecast: Foggy morning, nice afternoon

Give yourself extra time for the AM Commute.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Patchy, but dense, fog will develop in parts of the Mid State this morning and may cause some slowing during your morning commute.

Fog-prone locations, especially around bodies of water, could see quick changes in visibility this morning and visibility could drop to less than a mile at times.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

5 Day Temps
5 Day Temps(WSMV)

THE FOG SHOULD BURN OFF AFTER 8 AM THIS MORNING

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our afternoon with temperatures pushing near 80 again in the afternoon.

Another cool one tonight with lows in the mid-50s by tomorrow morning.

We’re warming up on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s with just a few afternoon clouds.

Wednesday we’re in the mid-80s and keeping the sunshine around.

Thursday and Friday will be much of the same with highs in the 80s and good sunshine each afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll watch for our next round of showers to try and work their way into the Mid State. As of now, we’re not expecting more than an isolated shower both Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend is looking dry with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Several units displaced after fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Extended dry stretch
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Stretch of Weather
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Drier and pleasant going forward