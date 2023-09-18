First Alert Forecast: A beautiful week across the Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stretch of dry sunny weather is expected across the Mid State

It’ll be a pleasant afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Widespread lows in the 50s are expected tonight.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Lows will be in the 50s and 60s each night this week. (WSMV)

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer in the low-80s with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Wednesday, temperatures rise into the mid-80s. More sunshine is expected along with dry conditions.

Thursday and Friday will be similar with highs in the 80s and sunshine each afternoon.

This weekend, we’ll watch for our next round of showers to try and move into the Mid State. As of now, there is an isolated shower chance on Saturday. A slightly better chance of rain and a few storms is expected on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.