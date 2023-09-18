First Alert Forecast: A beautiful week across the Mid State

Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected each day with fall-like mornings
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Cruz Medina.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stretch of dry sunny weather is expected across the Mid State

It’ll be a pleasant afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Widespread lows in the 50s are expected tonight.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Lows will be in the 50s and 60s each night this week.
Lows will be in the 50s and 60s each night this week.(WSMV)

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer in the low-80s with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Wednesday, temperatures rise into the mid-80s. More sunshine is expected along with dry conditions.

Thursday and Friday will be similar with highs in the 80s and sunshine each afternoon.

This weekend, we’ll watch for our next round of showers to try and move into the Mid State. As of now, there is an isolated shower chance on Saturday. A slightly better chance of rain and a few storms is expected on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Crews contain fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

WSMV forecast
Monday afternoon First Alert forecast
WSMV muggy meter
First Alert Forecast: Foggy morning, nice afternoon
WSMV muggy meter
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Extended dry stretch