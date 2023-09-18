Fire investigation underway at CVS Pharmacy in Madison

The fire left the outside of the building charred early Monday morning.
The CVS Pharmacy in Madison caught fire early Monday morning.
The CVS Pharmacy in Madison caught fire early Monday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a CVS Pharmacy caught fire early Monday morning in Madison.

According to personnel at the scene, a fire sparked inside a CVS, and crews were dispatched around 6 a.m. to 1200 South Gallatin Pike. They arrived to find the front of the building on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which started in an outdoor trash can, and knocked out a section of the awning above the entry to the store to check for any additional flames, NFD said.

The fire left significant damage on the front of the building and smoke filled the inside of the store. Consequently, the CVS will be closed all day on Monday.

A trash can caught fire outside a CVS Pharmacy in Madison early Monday morning.
A trash can caught fire outside a CVS Pharmacy in Madison early Monday morning.

