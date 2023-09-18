Dump truck crash cuts power to hundreds in White House

Cumberland Electric reported nearly 500 customers without power due to the crash.
A dump truck took out a power line in White House, cutting power to hundreds of residents.
A dump truck took out a power line in White House, cutting power to hundreds of residents.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people were left without electricity after a dump truck crashed into a power line on Monday morning.

According to Smokey Barn News, White House police officers had to shut down Highway 76 between Pleasant Grove Road and Loves Lane after a dump truck slammed into a power pole, causing electrical lines to come down over the roadway.

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corp. said the downed lines caused power to go out for roughly 475 customers in the area.

Commuters were urged to seek alternate routes as White House officers were turning cars around along the perimeter.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Several units displaced after fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
Concern grows after possibly compromised veterans’ personal, medical information found in...
Concern grows after veterans’ personal, medical information found in Tennessee home
Five inmates escaped from a Tennessee jail and the sheriff says overcrowding is to blame. Plus,...
TN In Ten 9-18-23
Students have been relocated due to a contractor drilling into a natural methane gas pocket...
Old Center Elementary relocation continues following natural gas discovery