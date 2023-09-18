Dump truck crash cuts power to hundreds in White House
Cumberland Electric reported nearly 500 customers without power due to the crash.
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people were left without electricity after a dump truck crashed into a power line on Monday morning.
According to Smokey Barn News, White House police officers had to shut down Highway 76 between Pleasant Grove Road and Loves Lane after a dump truck slammed into a power pole, causing electrical lines to come down over the roadway.
The Cumberland Electric Membership Corp. said the downed lines caused power to go out for roughly 475 customers in the area.
Commuters were urged to seek alternate routes as White House officers were turning cars around along the perimeter.
