Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for two suspects wanted for an attempted homicide in Warren County.

The sheriff’s department is searching for Jonathan McPeak, also known as Geronimo, for an attempt to commit homicide and Christina Wallace, who’s wanted for accessory for an attempt to commit homicide.

The two were last seen leaving a home on Adcock Road just after midnight on Monday. McPeak and Wallace were seen driving a late 90s or early 2000s four-door Buick. Deputies believe the vehicle could be silver or a bluish color.

“If you have any information on the location of Jonathan McPeak and/or Christina Wallace, please contact Warren County Investigator Holden Baker or Jason Rowland at (931) 473-8032 or contact the 911 Center at (931) 668-7000,” WCSD said.

