Crews rescue kitten trapped behind car glove compartment

“Saving lives...and not just human ones,” the fire department posted on Facebook.
Crews rescued a kitten who became trapped behind a vehicle's glove compartment.
Crews rescued a kitten who became trapped behind a vehicle's glove compartment.(Spring Hill Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Fire Department made an adorable rescue over the weekend.

“Saving lives...and not just human ones,” the department posted on Facebook alongside several photos of a trapped kitten. SHFD said the kitten went behind the glove compartment and got stuck.

Crews were able to free the kitten safely and without injury.

