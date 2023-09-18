Crews rescue kitten trapped behind car glove compartment

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Fire Department made an adorable rescue over the weekend.

“Saving lives...and not just human ones,” the department posted on Facebook alongside several photos of a trapped kitten. SHFD said the kitten went behind the glove compartment and got stuck.

Crews were able to free the kitten safely and without injury.

