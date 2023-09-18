Arrest affidavit: Woman charged after finding toddler she’s babysitting ‘bloodied, battered’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Davidson County woman is facing felony child neglect charges after she found a toddler she was babysitting “bloodied and battered,” according to an arrest report.

Metro Nashville Police said at about 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 27 the mother of two toddlers took her boys (ages two and three) to the home of Kiana Caldwell, a daycare center worker.

Caldwell was supposed to be supervising the toddlers while the mother went to work. At about 6:30 p.m. the toddlers’ mom received a frightening message, according to the affidavit, from Caldwell saying her boys were hurt.

The mom left work immediately and showed up at Caldwell’s house to find her 3-year-old covered in cuts, scratches, and bruises, according to the affidavit. She took her children straight to Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Emergency Room for medical care.

The affidavit states that Caldwell told officers her son may have caused the toddler’s injuries while she was in the kitchen cooking dinner.

“Ms. Caldwell said while in the kitchen, she heard a commotion upstairs and decided to check on the children. She then discovered that the victim was bloodied and battered,” the affidavit said.

She also told officers that in the bedroom where the victims were hurt, scissors and sharpened pencils were accessible to the children, according to the affidavit. Police said Caldwell failed to provide the supervision and duty of care expected of a caregiver, which resulted in the toddler being injured.

She faces felony charges of child neglect.

