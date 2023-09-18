Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly Hilton, on Sunday, June 22, 2014, in Beverly Hills.(Katy Winn | Katy Winn/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Billy Miller, an actor known for his roles on “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” died Friday at age 43.

In a statement to Variety, Miller’s manager confirmed his death, saying Miller was “struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Miller is known for his role as Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.” He won three Daytime Emmys for the role before leaving it in 2014 to join “General Hospital,” where he starred as a series regular until 2019.

Miller also had small roles on “All My Children,” “Suits,” “NCIS” and more.

Variety reports Miller is survived by his mother, sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
505 Apartment fire
Several units displaced after fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Latest News

FILE - Photo of the Federal Reserve Seal. Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the...
Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a ‘soft landing’
State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teenage boys who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania are in custody, police say
Chris Stapleton is singing Phil Collins' classic "In The Air Tonight" before every Monday Night...
Chris Stapleton featured in new musical anthem for Monday Night Football
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police say they received a sexual assault report after media aired claims against Russell Brand