2 attempted homicide suspects caught after search in Warren Co.

The two were last seen leaving a home on Adcock Road just after midnight on Monday.
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
Deputies searching for 2 suspects after attempted homicide in Warren County
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two suspects wanted for an attempted homicide have been caught in DeKalb County after a search in Warren County on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department was searching for Jonathan McPeak, also known as Geronimo, for an attempt to commit homicide and Christina Wallace, who’s wanted for accessory for an attempt to commit homicide.

McPeak is facing additional charges of aggravated assault to go along with the attempt to commit homicide charge.

“The apprehension took place in Dekalb County. Sheriff Matheny and Investigators Spencer Pryor, Calvin Hammond and Holden Baker want to thank the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their assistance,” WCSD said.

Earlier: The two were last seen leaving a home on Adcock Road just after midnight on Monday. McPeak and Wallace were seen driving a late 90s or early 2000s four-door Buick. Deputies believe the vehicle could be silver or a bluish color.

“If you have any information on the location of Jonathan McPeak and/or Christina Wallace, please contact Warren County Investigator Holden Baker or Jason Rowland at (931) 473-8032 or contact the 911 Center at (931) 668-7000,” WCSD said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office took Jonathan McPeak in to custody this afternoon, arresting him for Attempting to...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Department on Monday, September 18, 2023

UPDATE: September 18, 2023 @ 2:16 p.m. Both suspects have been located and are in custody. Thank you for sharing our...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Department on Monday, September 18, 2023

