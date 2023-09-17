Two people dead after car hits Nashville home

Police said a 67-year-old man was speeding when he left the roadway.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people died Saturday night after a car crashed and ended up resting against a Nashville home, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a 67-year-old man was speeding when he left the roadway, went through several yards, and hit a mailbox and some trees. The car came to rest against a home on South Hamilton Road.

The driver died at the scene.

A 63-year-old woman also inside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, where she died. Police said there were no signs of impairment.

