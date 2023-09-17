Two dead after head on crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Antioch Saturday morning.

One Antioch resident who saw the aftermath of the scene said multiple roads were closed for over an hour.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Haywood Lane near Apache Trail.

“It was pretty bad,” said Antioch resident Scarlett Roberts. “They had it roped off all the way down.

Roberts said the crash broke her heart.

“I feel for anybody that loses their life in something like that,” Roberts said.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a BMW head-on. Minutes after the crash, the Dodge Charger caught fire.

The driver of the Dodge Charger died at the scene, and the three people in the BMW were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. However, later police said the backseat passenger later died from his injuries.

Roberts said she had been in a wreck near the area a few years ago.

“I think years ago I would have been shocked, but they run people over here,” Roberts said. “In fact, a few years ago, I got hit too myself. I couldn’t believe how people drive around here. It’s crazy.”

Roberts said she’ll continue to pray for drivers speeding down this road.

“You still have to take into account that they lost their life for this,” Roberts said. “So whatever damage they might have done they…paid for it, unfortunately.”

Police said a toxicology test will be conducted on the driver of the Charger to determine if impairment was a factor. They added that there were no signs of impairment on the part of the BMW driver at the scene.

