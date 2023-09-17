The Swamp continues to haunt Tennessee; Vols falter in upset loss to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is looking to win its second straight game against Florida and earn its first win in the Swamp since 2003.

The Tennessee #Vols and Vol Fans are alive and well in Gainesville! pic.twitter.com/b8KzvR04dV — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) September 16, 2023

Tonight’s match-up will mark the final meeting between the two teams as SEC Eastern Division foes with divisional play ending after this season.

The Gators lead the all-time series 31-21, but the Vols are coming off a thrilling 38-33 victory last year in Knoxville.

Tennessee will need continued strong play for a defense that ranked first in the nation in sacks (11) and 2nd in tackles for loss.

The Vols have also been terrific so far this season rushing the football. Their 4th in the country after running for nearly 300 yards against Virginia and better than 200 yards last week against Austin Peay.

The game is a lot of fun for the fans, including one particular fan WVLT’s Sam Luther encountered on the way down to Gainesville.

An East Tennessee man is taking his gator hate to a whole new level today. Having a nearly 14-foot gator in your home is no joke folks. pic.twitter.com/R6VJHTGc6C — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) September 16, 2023

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. Don’t forget our post-game coverage both online and on-air with our crew down in Gainesville. Updates from the game can be found below.

FIRST QUARTER

15:00 1Q: TENNESSEE: 0 FLORIDA: 0T Tennessee wins the toss and defers to the second half.

7:34 1Q: TENNESSEE: 0 FLORIDA: 0 Florida kicker Adam Mihalek misses a 45-yard field goal. Game remains scoreless.

A blocked field goal attempt has #vol Mike Ekeler juiced! pic.twitter.com/pRfQJ94s8p — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) September 16, 2023

5:35 1Q: TENNESSEE: 7 FLORIDA: 0 | The Vols strike first on an 11-yard touchdown connection from Joe Milton to Ramel Keyton. It’s Keyton’s second score of the year, Milton’s fifth touchdown pass.

4:10 1Q: TENNESSEE: 7 FLORIDA: 6 | Florida’s Trevor Etienne rushes for a 62-yard touchdown. Extra point blocked to keep the Vols on top. It’s the longest play Tennessee has given up this season.

END QUARTER: TENNESSEE: 7 FLORIDA: 6

SECOND QUARTER

9:28 2Q: FLORIDA: 12 TENNESSEE: 7: Florida’s Montrell Johnson Jr. rushes for a 4-yard touchdown. Two-point conversion no good. 5-points is Tennessee’s biggest deficit this year.

8:52 2Q: FLORIDA: 12 TENNESSEE: 7: Joe Milton is intercepted by Florida’s Devin Moore. It’s Milton’s first interception of 2023 and breaks the nation’s longest streak without an interception.

7:20 2Q: FLORIDA: 19 TENNESSEE: 7: Florida’s Graham Mertz quarterback sneaks in from one yard out. It’s the most points Tennessee has allowed in a game this season.

2:22 2Q: FLORIDA: 26 TENNESSEE: 7: Florida’s Graham Mertz connects with running back Montrell Johnson Jr on a screen pass for an 18-yard touchdown.

END QUARTER: FLORIDA: 26 TENNESSEE: 7

THIRD QUARTER

9:31 3Q: FLORIDA: 26 TENNESSEE: 10: Charles Campbell hits a 42-yard field goal, his longest as a Volunteer.

END QUARTER: FLORIDA: 26 TENNESSEE: 10: The Vols get into Florida territory twice following Campbell’s field goal but come away with zero points on either possession.

FOURTH QUARTER

9:59 4Q: FLORIDA: 29 TENNESSEE: 10: Florida’s Trey Smack makes a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead to three scores.

8:41 4Q: FLORIDA: 29 TENNESSEE: 16: Joe Milton connects with Bru McCoy for a 55-yard touchdown. It’s McCoy’s first touchdown of the season, Milton’s sixth touchdown pass. Two-point conversion no good.

2:26 4Q: Tennessee turns the ball over on downs.

FINAL: FLORIDA: 29 TENNESSEE: 16

Tennessee falls to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in Southeastern Conference play. The Vols host UTSA on Saturday.

