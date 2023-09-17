Several units displaced after fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex

The Nashville Fire Department said 350 units had to be displaced.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two floors of an apartment complex in downtown Nashville caught fire Saturday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

Crews worked to contain the fire, which began on the 27th floor of 505 Nashville. The flames were extinguished, but the sprinklers were activated, causing water to flow to several floors below. The water caused an electrical fire on the 24th floor, which crews were able to put out.

NFD said people living on floors 30 to 45 were let back in, but that those living on floors 3 to 29 will have to wait a few days before they will be able to let back in leaving a total of 350 units to be displaced.

NFD said no injuries were reported, and the building was evacuated. Power to the building was cut off and has not been restored at this time.

The building will remain on fire watch, according NFD.

Crews are continuing to clear impacted floors.

