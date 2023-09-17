Overturned 18-wheeler crash with injuries shuts down lanes on I-840

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-840(TDOT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 840 on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that at least one person was injured and that all eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

The crash happened around 2:19 p.m. near Peytonsville. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

Charges pending after head-on crash I-840 killed 2, THP identifies victims

