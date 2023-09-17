Local car wash supports employee who lost home in Glass Creek Apartment fire

The employee was about to return home from the hospital after welcoming his newborn baby when he found out about the fire.
A local car wash will celebrate it's grand opening by creating a benefit to help one of their...
A local car wash will celebrate it's grand opening by creating a benefit to help one of their employees who lost their home in the Glass Creek Apartment fire(Camel Express Car Wash)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Camel Express Car Wash will celebrate the grand opening of its fifth location in Mt. Juliet by opening a benefit for an employee who lost their home in the Glass Creek Apartment fire.

The company said they are using the event to unite the community to give love and support to the car wash’s employee, Devario Parson.

Devario and his wife Angealic Parson welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world on Aug. 10.

When they were preparing to leave the hospital, they learned their entire home and possessions had been destroyed in the fire, which was caused by a lightning strike.

“Devario is a longtime member of our team and a superstar in every sense, supporting his team while serving our customers and the community with unwavering dedication,” CEO of Camel Express Car Wash Read Hauck said.

To rally support for the Parson family, Camel Express Car Wash will be offering free car washes to all customers during the grand opening week from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

Visitors will have the option to donate in support of the Parson family.

“We invite the entire community of Mt. Juliet to join us in making a difference!” Hauck said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Two dead, two critical after head-on crash
Deadly Antioch crash kills two, injures two
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Charges pending after head-on crash I-840 killed 2, THP identifies victims

Latest News

The man who shot the dog is not facing charges, according to police.
Memorial for dog killed at Percy Warner Park
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Fatal crash shuts down part of I-24
Police said a 67-year-old man was speeding when he left the roadway.
Driver, passenger die after crash into Nashville home
Damaged fence
Two people dead after car hits Nashville home