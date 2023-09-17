Local car wash supports employee who lost home in Glass Creek Apartment fire

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Camel Express Car Wash will celebrate the grand opening of its fifth location in Mt. Juliet by opening a benefit for an employee who lost their home in the Glass Creek Apartment fire.

The company said they are using the event to unite the community to give love and support to the car wash’s employee, Devario Parson.

Devario and his wife Angealic Parson welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world on Aug. 10.

When they were preparing to leave the hospital, they learned their entire home and possessions had been destroyed in the fire, which was caused by a lightning strike.

“Devario is a longtime member of our team and a superstar in every sense, supporting his team while serving our customers and the community with unwavering dedication,” CEO of Camel Express Car Wash Read Hauck said.

To rally support for the Parson family, Camel Express Car Wash will be offering free car washes to all customers during the grand opening week from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

Visitors will have the option to donate in support of the Parson family.

“We invite the entire community of Mt. Juliet to join us in making a difference!” Hauck said.

