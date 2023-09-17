First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Stretch of Weather

Another wonderful stretch of weather expected for the Mid State this week!
Titans
Titans(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s Titan’s Gameday in Nashville and the weather is looking great for some football, or any outdoor activities you may have planned for this afternoon.

I cannot totally rule out a late day isolated shower, but most if not all of the area will stay dry with highs near 80 today. It will also be less humid than yesterday.

Tonight, will be cool and clear with lows in the mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Monday with temperatures pushing near 80 again in the afternoon.

We’re warming up on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s with just a few afternoon clouds.

Wednesday we’re in the mid 80s and keeping the sunshine around.

Thursday and Friday will be much of the same with highs in the 80s and good sunshine each afternoon.

The nice weather looks to continue, even into next weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Two dead, two critical after head-on crash
Deadly Antioch crash kills two, injures two
Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Charges pending after head-on crash I-840 killed 2, THP identifies victims
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Drier and pleasant going forward
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Occasional showers and thundershowers today
Some rain this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Some rain is expected this weekend