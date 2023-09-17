First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Stretch of Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s Titan’s Gameday in Nashville and the weather is looking great for some football, or any outdoor activities you may have planned for this afternoon.

I cannot totally rule out a late day isolated shower, but most if not all of the area will stay dry with highs near 80 today. It will also be less humid than yesterday.

Tonight, will be cool and clear with lows in the mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Monday with temperatures pushing near 80 again in the afternoon.

We’re warming up on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s with just a few afternoon clouds.

Wednesday we’re in the mid 80s and keeping the sunshine around.

Thursday and Friday will be much of the same with highs in the 80s and good sunshine each afternoon.

The nice weather looks to continue, even into next weekend.

