First Alert Forecast: Extended dry stretch

No significant rain chances are expected over the next 7 days
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several consecutive dry days are expected throughout this week

Areas of dense fog could develop tonight impacting the Monday morning commute.
It will be a cool night with clearing skies and lows in the mid 50s. Areas of dense fog could develop tonight and impact the Monday morning commute.

After morning fog burns off in some areas, expected partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Temperatures start rising on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, highs are in the middle 80s and more sunshine is expected.

Thursday and Friday are similar days with highs in the 80s and sunshine each afternoon.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out next weekend, but otherwise, pleasant conditions are in the forecast.

