Fatal crash shuts down part of I-24 East in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down part of Interstate 24 East Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 11 in Clarksville. Police said one person died.

I-24 completely shut down where the crash happened, and traffic was diverted off the highway and onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.