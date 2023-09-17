Fatal crash shuts down part of I-24 East in Clarksville

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down part of Interstate 24 East Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 11 in Clarksville. Police said one person died.

I-24 completely shut down where the crash happened, and traffic was diverted off the highway and onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

