Crews battle fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two floors of an apartment complex in downtown Nashville caught fire Saturday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Crews worked to contain the fire, which began on the 27th floor of 505 Nashville. The flames were extinguished, but the sprinklers were activated, causing water to flow to several floors below. The water caused an electrical fire on the 24th floor, which crews were able to put out.

NFD said no injuries were reported, and the building was evacuated. Power to the building was cut off and has not been restored at this time.

Crews are continuing to clear impacted floors.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.