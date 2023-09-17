Crews battle fire at downtown Nashville apartment complex

The fire on Church Street caused smoke to fill the 27th floor.
Downtown Nashville
Downtown Nashville(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two floors of an apartment complex in downtown Nashville caught fire Saturday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Crews worked to contain the fire, which began on the 27th floor of 505 Nashville. The flames were extinguished, but the sprinklers were activated, causing water to flow to several floors below. The water caused an electrical fire on the 24th floor, which crews were able to put out.

NFD said no injuries were reported, and the building was evacuated. Power to the building was cut off and has not been restored at this time.

Crews are continuing to clear impacted floors.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Two dead, two critical after head-on crash
Deadly Antioch crash kills two, injures two
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Charges pending after head-on crash I-840 killed 2, THP identifies victims

Latest News

Memorial outside of Percy Warner Park for dog who was shot and killed there.
Growing memorial honors dog shot, killed at Percy Warner Park
The man who shot the dog is not facing charges, according to police.
Memorial for dog killed at Percy Warner Park
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Fatal crash shuts down part of I-24
A local car wash will celebrate it's grand opening by creating a benefit to help one of their...
Local car wash supports employee who lost home in Glass Creek Apartment fire