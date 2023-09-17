1 arrested after shooting into crowd in Columbia

Police said no one was shot, but one person was hit as a car drove away from the scene.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly firing his gun in a crowd of people in Columbia, TN.

On Saturday, the Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting involving a large group of people in the 800 block of Woodland Street. Officers were on the scene as people started shooting each other on both sides of the street.

Police arrested 20-year-old Te’Kwantarius Dion Johnson who police witnessed firing a handgun in the crowd. Several vehicles and buildings were hit by the gunfire. Police said there were no reports of anyone being shot during the incident.

However, one person was it by a car as it fled the scene. Police said that person had non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone else involved fled the scene and have not yet been identified.

Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Johnson is being held at the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact them at 931-388-2727

