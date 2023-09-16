Two dogs die in La Vergne house fire

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire claimed the lives of two pets in La Vergne on Friday afternoon, according to the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department.

Fire officials were called to the fire on Moss Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said no one was injured, but two dogs inside the home could not be rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

