Two dogs die in La Vergne house fire
Police said no other injuries were reported.
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire claimed the lives of two pets in La Vergne on Friday afternoon, according to the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department.
Fire officials were called to the fire on Moss Road at around 3:30 p.m.
Authorities said no one was injured, but two dogs inside the home could not be rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.