Tennessee State University fans excited for Classic weekend

Tens of thousands of supporters of TSU are expected to fill Music City this weekend.
Tennessee State University
Tennessee State University(Tennessee State University)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Jordan James
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An exciting weekend is on tap for Tennessee State University as they prepare to kick off the 25th annual John A. Merritt Classic.

Thousands are expected to fill Music City for the matchup against Gardner-Webb University.

Anticipation filled TSU’s campus Friday evening as hundreds gathered for a pep rally at the school’s football stadium.

“This is a good environment to be in,” student Allen Johnson said. “The culture, everything that we do here, it’s amazing.”

In the days leading up to the game, several events have been held on campus and throughout Nashville. One of those events included a pop-up shop for local black-owned businesses. The event was organized by Javon Jones of Nashville Black Market.

“We wanted to just empower TSU, along with these other vendors, businesses to try to promote, just cross-promote to be able to collab on that situation,” Jones said.

For those participating in the week-long festivities surrounding the John A. Merritt Classic, they say this is not just a sporting event, it’s an opportunity to showcase their school spirit while also connecting with classmates and friends.

“HBCU classic is a family reunion. It’s an opportunity for us really showcase the uniqueness about HBCU, the prominent one that we have In the great city of Nashville in Tennessee State,” TSU athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen said.

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, but tailgating is taking place all day at Nissan Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville
The Louis Vuitton store inside Green Hills mall was robbed on Wednesday.
Two security officers assaulted in Green Hills mall robbery
Photo of Olivia Hill first transgender woman to be elected for a seat for Metro Council at-large.
Tennessee’s first openly transgender candidate elected

Latest News

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Deadly Antioch crash kills one, injures three
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Moonlight Drive that occurred on Friday evening.
Police investigating fatal shooting in North Nashville
Money order with Casey Oiler's name written.
Resident says property manager told her to submit blank checks
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Moonlight Drive on Friday evening.
Dozens of bullets used in deadly shooting