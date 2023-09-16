Shelby Park golf course employee’s murder remains a cold case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the parking lot of Shelby Park Golf Course there’s a white cross, chimes, and flowers in memory of George Carpenter, a 2019 murder victim.

Carpenter’s case has grown cold over the last four years. He was gunned down on a Sunday evening in the parking lot of the golf course on Fatherland Street in East Nashville. Investigators received reports from witnesses who heard the gunshot and came to Carpenter’s aid the evening of the shooting.

Sept. 15 marks four years since his passing and detectives still have no new leads into the person who pulled the trigger or a motive.

“We don’t really know exactly what transpired. It’s believed it may have been a robbery attempt. He was only shot one time, so it’s not even certain if the shooting was intentional or if maybe they were trying to rob him and it end up being an accident or they accidentally shot him,” said Detective Matthew Filter, with Metro Nashville Police’s Criminal Investigations Division and Homicide/Cold Case Unit.

Filter said Carpenter was a Metro Parks employee who enjoyed golfing and everyone spoke highly of. Filter recounted what what witness say they heard and saw the night of the shooting.

“They reported that they heard gunshots outside, and when they went outside to see what was going on they saw George lying in the parking lot next to his truck,” said Filter.

Filter, a 25-year veteran with the police department, said even though the case is inactive, he’s confident someone knows something.

“I’m sure the individual involved in this have spoken about this to other people so i would say by now there’s probably several people out there that may not even be directly involved may have known nothing about it at the time that have some information or know who’s involved in it,” said Filter.

Carpenter was a military veteran, the father of a son, and a friend to many who frequent the golf hills at Shelby Park. There’s a bench dedicated to Carpenter inside the golf clubhouse.

“Based on what we could find in George Carpenter’s background, there’s nobody that he was having any problems with. He wasn’t living any kind of a lifestyle that would have put him in a dangerous position to be victimized in a violent manner,” said Filter.

CrimeStoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers to 615-742-7463 remain anonymous. Metro Nashville Police also encourages anyone with information to call the Cold Case office at 615-862-7803.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.