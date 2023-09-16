Responding officers of Covenant School shooting to be honored at Titans game

The five officers will serve as the 12th Titan for this weekend’s game against the Chargers.
Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium(PRNewswire)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The five officers who responded to The Covenant School shooting on March 27 will be honored at the Tennessee Titans game this weekend.

During the noon game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Officer Rex Engelbert, Detective Michael Collazo, Sergeant Jeff Mathes, Detective Ryan Cagle, and Detective Zachary Plese will serve as the 12th Titan.

The honor is one of the many ways the organization is celebrating its 25th season as the Titans. A commemorative helmet sticker will also be worn throughout the 2023 season to recognize the Tennessee Titans’ quarter-annual milestone.

Pictured, top row from left, are Officer Rex Engelbert, Detective Michael Collazo, and Sgt....
Pictured, top row from left, are Officer Rex Engelbert, Detective Michael Collazo, and Sgt. Jeffery Mathes; and bottom row from left, Detective Zachary Plese and Detective Ryan Cagle. (Graphic illustration courtesy of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund)(MTSU)

