Police investigating fatal shooting in North Nashville

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Moonlight Drive just off Brick Church Pike.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Moonlight Drive on Friday evening.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Nashville this week.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the call on Moonlight Drive just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said they found at least two dozen bullet casings on the ground in the area of the shooting. Police said the suspect drove away from the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

