Police investigating fatal shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Nashville this week.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the call on Moonlight Drive just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said they found at least two dozen bullet casings on the ground in the area of the shooting. Police said the suspect drove away from the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.