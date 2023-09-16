One person in critical condition after shooting at Nashville condominiums

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said one person is in critical condition after a shooting in South Nashville this weekend.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting happened at 550 Harding Place just after 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police said one adult victim was shot.

The suspect is not in custody.

