One person in critical condition after shooting at Nashville condominiums
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said one person is in critical condition after a shooting in South Nashville this weekend.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting happened at 550 Harding Place just after 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police said one adult victim was shot.
The suspect is not in custody.
